News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Harris presses social media firms over vaccine misinformation

Harris presses social media firms over vaccine misinformation
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:42 PM

The Minister for Health has met social media companies to discuss vaccine misinformation.

Simon Harris sat down with Facebook, Twitter and Google on Monday to discuss the measures they are taking to combat anti-vaccination misinformation on their platforms.

Vaccine hesitancy has been identified by the World Health Organisation as one of the 10 leading threats to global health this year.

Mr Harris earlier this year wrote to Attorney General Seamus Woulfe seeking advice about the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccine programmes in schools and creches.

Misinformation has steadily grown among Irish social media users in the last few years, and many believe vaccines are linked to autism and other conditions in children.

The widely discredited theory is often promoted on parenting and community groups on social media.

“The progress we have made in reducing, and in some cases eradicating, vaccine-preventable diseases will be in vain if we allow our immunisation programmes to be undermined by misinformation and disinformation about the benefits and safety of vaccines, particularly on social media,” Mr Harris said after the meeting.

“Social media is an incredibly powerful tool that can also be harnessed to direct people to sources of factual information about vaccination, so they can make informed decisions.

“It is in this context that I met with the social media companies today.”

Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

He commended the social media companies for being proactive and putting in place measures to tackle the issue and said he received commitments from them to work with the Department of Health to make further progress.

Mr Harris said the companies acknowledged they have a responsibility to users in the area of public health.

“While some of them have taken measures to combat vaccine misinformation, they acknowledged there was much more work to be done and agreed to liaise with the department regarding the work of the Vaccine Alliance and with the HSE to progress further initiatives,” he said.

“We must do everything we can to ensure people get accurate and reputable information on public health.”

Figures from Unicef showed the number of measles cases in Ireland increased by more than 200% in a year.

It is part of a worldwide trend of rising cases being attributed to scaremongering and misinformation.

In Ireland vaccines are recommended by health officials but are not mandatory.

READ MORE

Majority spend over six hours waiting for hospital admission, new survey of patient experiences finds

More on this topic

Majority spend over six hours waiting for hospital admission, new survey of patient experiences findsMajority spend over six hours waiting for hospital admission, new survey of patient experiences finds

Air pollution ‘linked to higher glaucoma risk’Air pollution ‘linked to higher glaucoma risk’

'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

85 patients without beds in Limerick in highest figure recorded to date85 patients without beds in Limerick in highest figure recorded to date


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

EPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal actionEPA calling for country-wide ban on smoky coal despite threat of legal action

Sexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey findsSexual harassment under-reported in the workplace, survey finds

Armagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrantsArmagh lorry driver pleads guilty to assisting in illegal immigration of 39 migrants

€30m investment in 405 schools announced€30m investment in 405 schools announced


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »