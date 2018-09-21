Home»Breaking News»ireland

Harris: No relaxing of three-day waiting period for abortion services

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 12:02 PM

The Health Minister will not change the 3 day wait period for abortions when he brings the final version of legislation to Cabinet next week.

He also confirmed they are on track to deliver the services from January.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed women will have to wait three days for abortions once they have seen their GP under the new legislation.

The wait period has been criticised as slighting women's ability to make decisions about their own healthcare .

While this week doctors told an Oireachtas Health Committee there's no medical reason to wait.

But Minister Harris said there will be no amendments to the bill.

Simon Harris confirmed they are on track with delivering abortion services in January.

Next week he'll bring the final version of legislation to Cabinet and publish it.

It will be introduced to the Dail the following week and he aims to have it passed in both houses of the Oireachtas by the end of November.

He also appealed to TDs and Senators not to oppose the legislation despite their personal views as voters have given their view and instructed them to pass it.

