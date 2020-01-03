News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Harris mulls abortion safety zones after 'intimidating, sickening and anti-democratic' protests

Harris mulls abortion safety zones after 'intimidating, sickening and anti-democratic' protests
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:50 AM

Health Minister Simon Harris has launched a blistering attack on anti-abortion protesters outside the National Maternity Hospital, saying their actions were “intimidating, sickening and anti-democratic.”

He said he would look again at introducing exclusion zones, but admitted that implementing such a law is not straightforward.

“How dare you?” he said. “How dare you turn up to the National Maternity Hospital and try to intimidate women?

“We’ve heard from women who’d miscarried who were asked on the street: ‘Are you going to murder your child?’ So this was anti-democratic, it was sickening, it was wrong.”

Mr Harris was speaking after about 100 people, some carrying crosses, small coffins, and banners, demonstrated outside Holles St hospital for several hours on New Year’s Day.

Mr Harris said what happened was “not legitimate protest”, and accused those behind the demonstrations of seeking to intimidate and harass women, their families, and the healthcare staff treating them.

“What’s not right and not proper is to gather outside a national maternity hospital and attempts to intimidate and harass women, their partners, and these healthcare staff at turning up to work,” he said.

It struck me that the Dáil is about 300m away from the National Maternity Hospital. The Department of the Taoiseach is about 300m, my department might be 800m or 900m away.

"Why weren’t they there? If you want to protest against government policy, off you go. Turn up at the Dáil, turn up at the departments.”

In relation to the establishment of exclusion zones, Mr Harris said he wants to introduce new laws for them but said it is not a simple process.

“I do want to legislate for exclusion zones,” he said. “It’s not that straightforward, though.

“I’ve obviously met the attorney general on it, and I’ve met with the opposition. I met with the Garda commissioner in relation to this. I’ve actually sent out a survey to healthcare providers who are providing the service as well.”

Mr Harris said there are different ways to give effect to such exclusion zones.

“One way they did in Britain that was subject to a legal challenge was a built-in powers for local authorities in relation to exclusion zones,” he said.

“There’s also the possibility for me to engage with the minister for justice in relation to criminal justice legislation around intimidation and harassment.

“So I intend now, when the Dáil resumes, to meet with the opposition and finalise the approach we’re going to take in that regard.”

Mr Harris also said he wants to make free contraception available to all women and contraception of their choice.

I intend to move forward with legislation in that regard and 2020 with a view to introduce with us in 2021 on a phased basis.

Responding to the protests on Wednesday, Mary Higgins, a maternal fetal medicine specialist of the National Children’s Hospital at Holles St, said it was very upsetting for patients and their families who had to pass the protests.

Dr Higgins said the protesters gathered directly below the postnatal ward. She added that the protests were very troubling and inappropriate and that patients reported finding the chanting and the saying of prayers “very upsetting”.

Defending the protest outside the postnatal ward of the maternity hospital, Luke Silke, spokesman for the Students for Life group, said he would fear any move which would seek to limit legitimate protest and such exclusion zones would see that happening.

Mr Silke said the protestors were seeking to save lives and that he and his group would prefer to be standing outside the hospital offering advice to women.

He added that not all pro-life people were represented by the people who protested outside Holles Street.

READ MORE

No extra beds for Limerick hospital this year, says chief

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Abortion sites need exclusion zonesLetter to the Editor: Abortion sites need exclusion zones

'How dare you' - Health Minister blasts anti-abortion protest outside maternity hospital 'How dare you' - Health Minister blasts anti-abortion protest outside maternity hospital

Dr Aoife Mullally appointed clinical lead on abortion services for HSEDr Aoife Mullally appointed clinical lead on abortion services for HSE

Delivering improved 'abortion care' must remain a priority - Irish Family Planning Association Delivering improved 'abortion care' must remain a priority - Irish Family Planning Association


TOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane'Ireland has lost a unique voice' - RTÉ to air Late Late Show tribute to Marian Finucane

Gardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incidentGardaí investigate after man dies in workplace incident

Agreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUPAgreement to resurrect Stormont must be sustainable – DUP

Drogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeksDrogheda gardaí issue appeal for help to find man missing for over five weeks


Lifestyle

The National Library currently has an exhibition of incredible photographs from the War of Independence era, writes Marjorie Brennan.A window on troubled times of the War of Independence era

It's time for the dreaded New Year’s Resolutions. And this year it’s a bonus round of New Decade Resolutions.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: New Decade Resolutions to instil a growth mindset in students

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: The poor ‘Mam’ collapsed when she saw me, she didn’t realise how much I earn from private patients

In addition to a near-45-year-long career performing together, Penn and Teller are deeply serious scholars of magic’s history and technique, writes Brett Martin.Penn and Teller offer an alternative kind of magic

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »