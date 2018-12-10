NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Harris: January timeline for abortion services introduction not a deadline or political project

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 07:18 AM

The Health Minister insists his January timeline for the introduction of abortion services is not a deadline or political project.

Dublin's three maternity hospitals have already said they cannot guarantee terminations will be available from the start of next year.

Simon Harris is due to meet with representatives from the medical profession today involved in the rollout of the service.

The abortion legislation is due to continue its passage through the Seanad today.

Minister Harris has told the Times Ireland edition he hopes the January timeline can be kept to so more women do not have to travel abroad for a termination.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

AbortionSimon Harris

Related Articles

Simon Harris: Abortion services deadline will be met

Sucking credibility out of the political system

Ronan Mullen pledges to 'fight the good fight' in Seanad abortion debate

Medical concerns over 'rush' to introduce provision of abortion services

More in this Section

Taoiseach and Theresa May speak ahead of Tuesday's crucial Brexit vote

Simon Harris: Abortion services deadline will be met

Two arrested and quays closed after stabbing incident in Dublin

Man stole €100k and gave it to chatroom ‘friends’


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

Beauty and miraculous evolution of avian flight

Celebrate the pine marten

Who are the top dogs among hyenas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »