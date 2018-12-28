Harris insists abortion will be available on January 1 despite slow uptake from doctors

The Health Minister has assured women that safe and legal abortion services will be available from New Year's Day.

There had been doubts about the availability of services, with reports that just nine hospitals and 145 GPs have so far signed up to provide medical abortions.

"It is going to take time for our services to fully embed and our services will continue to evolve and grow over the course of the year," Minister Harris said.

"There will be safe services, freely and legally available in this country from January 1."

Mr Harris added that information will be available on myoptions.ie while a freephone helpline - 1800 828 010 - will open on January 1.