Harris defends cost of Children's Hospital as bill soars past €1.4 billion

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 07:48 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Health Minister has defended the rising cost of the new National Children's Hospital.

Construction costs for the facility have jumped to over €1.4 billion in recent months - and could increase further.

It is due to open in 2022 at St James Hospital in Dublin.

But Simon Harris says people must not lose sight of the government's aims:

"This hospital is going to revolutionise the way we deliver pediatric healthcare in our country and cost is absolutely very important and the National Children's Hospital group must ensure that the hospital is delivered and cost don't continue to escalate.

"We shouldn't lose what we are doing here - we are going to build a state of the art National Children's Hospital," the Health Minister said.


