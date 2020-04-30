News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Harris: Country has saved more than 3,500 lives by complying with coronavirus measures

By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 06:08 PM

The Health Minister has urged the public to remain vigilant as the reproductive number for Covid-19 in Ireland remains stable.

Speaking in the Dáil, Simon Harris said the modelling work in relation to the virus shows the reproductive rate remains between 0.5 and 0.8.

He said that the country has saved more than 3,500 lives by complying with the coronavirus measures.

He added: “Between three to four people every day are being admitted to intensive care unit, the sickest patients in our country.

“We must finish the job. If we want to give this country the very best chance of success we must continue with the work.

Mr Harris said people must guard against any sense of invincibility.

“Some people are more vulnerable to this virus, but everyone is vulnerable to this highly infectious disease,” he added.

“Maybe in the last couple of days we’ve heard a growing commentary that it’s only people of a certain age or only people with certain conditions – it’s not.

“We’re all vulnerable to this virus so we must remain cautious and we must remain vigilant as individuals and together as a country.

“I know that people want us to map out what the next phase looks like for Ireland, and we will tomorrow.

“But we’ve got to get the timing right. Moving too quickly will set us up for failure and that failure will have real human consequences, devastating consequences that we’re all too aware of.”

This evening, it was announced that another 43 people with Covid-19 in Ireland have lost their lives.

1,232 have now died from the disease in this country since the outbreak began.

359 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours with the total now standing at 20,612.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taoiseach identified five criteria for future decision making on lifting or easing Covid-19 restrictions, as he warned progress would be slow and gradual.

Leo Varadkar said a roadmap would be published in the coming days.

He said the five criteria were progress of disease; healthcare capacity and resilience; testing and contact tracing capacity; ability to shield at-risk groups; and risk of secondary morbidity.

The Taoiseach said: “A plan is being developed to ease the lockdown and a roadmap to re-open Ireland.

“Unfortunately for those who would like an immediate return to pre-Covid-19 levels, it will be slow and gradual.

“It will be done in a step-wise, tiered manner and will require continuous efforts to try and suppress the virus.

“I know the lockdown is difficult and people feel cooped up and are feeling frustrated and trapped.

“We must keep doing what we are doing because it is working.

“We owe it to those who fight the virus every day and we owe it to the memory of those who have lost their lives and as a country we owe it to each other.”

Mr Varadkar described the deaths in nursing homes and residential settings as “a tapestry of sorrow, suffering and loss for a nation”.

“As always we are grateful to our nurses, doctors and healthcare staff who are giving their all to save lives and bring us through the worst of this emergency.

“As a country we owe them so much and when this is over would like to take the opportunity to thank them properly.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was unfair for some members of the Government to hold up May 5 as a “red letter day” when restrictions could lift.

Critical discussions have to be more systematically opened up to inclusive participation

She said: “It has been most unhelpful that members have engaged in thinking out loud, and kite flying, and giving the impression that May 5 would be a red letter day and we would all be liberated from these restrictions.

“That caused confusion, it was unfair and I think it was doubly unfair to have done that and then go and criticise complacency among the public.”

On Wednesday night, chief medical officer Tony Holohan gave his strongest indication yet that Covid-19 restrictions will not be lifted on May 5.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to issue advice on restrictions to Government on Friday.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin said there is “widespread unease” about the manner in which some decisions around Ireland’s handling of Covid-19 have been made.

“No-one expects a perfect response and everyone understand the pressures key parts of the civil service are working under.

“However critical discussions have to be more systematically opened up to inclusive participation.

“There is simply a wish to be told in direct terms what the triggers are for certain key policy decisions as we see in other countries.”

