Home»ireland

Harris considering banning e-cigarettes ads near schools and playgrounds

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 09:34 PM

The Health Minister is considering banning e-cigarettes ads near schools and playgrounds.

Simon Harris has said that tobacco companies are working around the law to try to get another generation of people addicted to smoking.

He hopes to bring in a new law banning the sale of e-cigarettes to under 18s by early next year.

It comes as he considers extending the new rules on alcohol advertising to e-cigarettes.

"You won't be able to from next month advertise alcohol in close proximity to a school, to a creche, to a local authority, playgrounds.

You won't be able to advertise alcohol on public transport, on public transport hubs, there'll be restrictions on advertising in cinemas.

"That's the sort of space that I'm thinking of. I've asked my department to provide me with legal advise as to whether I need to legislate in this area or whether I can regulate in this area."

