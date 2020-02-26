News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Harris: Confirmed Irish case of coronavirus will not be failure of health authorities

Pictured at the publication of An Easyguide to Rare Diseases in Ireland and Consensus for Action by the Rare Disease Taskforce is Simon Harris TD, Minister for Health.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:51 AM

It is probable there will be a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Ireland but that will not be a sign of failure by the public health authorities, according to Health Minister, Simon Harris.

"Containment is not about being able to prevent all cases, it about trying to reduce the risk of the virus spreading," he said during a media briefing.

"I can assure the Irish people that everything that can be done from a public health point of view is being done. That we have our best minds working on this and they are working extremely hard."

If a situation is reached where there are a number of cases the HSE has planned to have an isolation facility in every hospital. But that will be kept under review as the situation evolves.

He has told the HSE that whatever resources are required to deal with an outbreak of Covid-19 will be provided.

The advice he is getting from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is that the risk clusters of the virus breaking out in other parts of the EU is moderate to high.

On the issue of travel bans, Mr Harris said free movement of people is very much at the core of the entire purpose of the EU.

Even if individual countries ban flights it simply will not work so Europe needs to act together on all decisions.

Ireland will always work in unison with the European Commission and with the World Health Organisation on all of the issues. Our responses have to be proportionate, he stressed.

"We can't avoid people travelling around but we can look at specific high-risk events and give recommendations. But it would be up to organisers on how to respond to that."

Mr Harris said there is no medical reason why there should be medical screening at airports - the World Health Organisation was not recommending it and public health experts are not recommending it.

"What we are doing at airports and stepping up today is the availability of more literature and leaflets and more personnel on the ground to give advice to people who are travelling back from affected regions which is a sensible thing to do."

Mr Harris said the HSE Live service will also be open on Sundays for people who want advice.

Worried parents whose children may have been in an affected region during the mid-term break should contact their GP by phone or go to the HSE website where information is available.

"Your GP knows the pathway to go which could include testing but that a matter for the GP to do a risk assessment. If your child is not showing symptoms the medical advice is they do not need to self-isolate."

