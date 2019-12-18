News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Harris backs €2m ‘infertility fund’ for couples

Harris backs €2m ‘infertility fund’ for couples
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:23 PM

A new infertility fund for couples and the first steps towards a public care system to help people trying to conceive will today be announced by the Government.

However, while the €2m fund will be agreed to help pay for consultation and diagnostics, there is no indication the new scheme will help couples pay for procedures such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Health Minister Simon Harris will seek approval for the fund and scheme at a special end-of-term Cabinet meeting before ministers break for Christmas. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had originally promised last year that a fund of €1m would be made available to help those trying to conceive, with special criteria for those applying.

At the moment, advanced assisted human reproduction treatment, such as IVF, is not available in the public health care system and is instead accessed through private providers.

Under Mr Harris’s plans, the Government will commit to funding a model of care for infertility to be developed as part of the public health system. But it remains unclear how far couples will be able to go in accessing the funds and for which procedures or related care.

It is expected that the €2m will at least go towards supporting access to consultation and diagnostics for men and women experiencing fertility difficulties. This will be the first step in the rollout of the model of care for infertility, Mr Harris is expected to say.

Mr Harris will also tell Cabinet about progress being made in drafting a legislative framework for assisted human reproduction. This has been delayed for several years, despite promises from previous governments.

Cabinet will be told the focus for the new infertility fund will be on building up services at secondary care level, where it is estimated that at least half of patients presenting with infertility issues can be treated and without the need to access IVF.

Mr Varadkar, as health minister in 2016, had originally announced the fund, saying it was “important that we should consider how best to provide public funding for fertility treatment”.

An estimated one in four couples in Ireland struggle trying to have children, with private IVF treatment costs running into the thousands of euro.

READ MORE

Varadkar rules out state covering insurance costs for crèches in crisis

More on this topic

Negotiations needed or else doctors and consultants will go ahead with strike action Negotiations needed or else doctors and consultants will go ahead with strike action

Air pollution linked to risk of suicide and depression – studyAir pollution linked to risk of suicide and depression – study

From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

6 ways to help future-proof your joints6 ways to help future-proof your joints


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Nora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiryNora Quoirin’s parents meet government officials in bid for full inquiry

FAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says MinisterFAI have 'steep mountain to climb' before Department restores its funding, says Minister

Report: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidateReport: Fine Gael deselect Verona Murphy as election candidate

Protestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow studentProtestors to call on Justice Department to reverse deportation order against Carlow student


Lifestyle

Gone are the days when Santa travelled incognito with supernatural stealth. Thanks to digital technology, the jolly old elf now has his Christmas journey closely monitored, writes Ed PowerTracking all the way: Santa Trackers help us keep tabs on the most important global circumnavigation of the year

But at the same time when your child is 8 you can’t have her rocking into school with a sequence mini skirt and a leopard print camisole!Alison Curtis: Navigating the aisles when developing a kid’s taste for clothes

Just a few days to go until the big Christmas Dinner. Stop — allow yourself to slow down for a few minutes. Ask yourself, on a scale of one to 10 how vital is it to dash to the shops once again to buy those last few things?Darina Allen: Have a zero waste household this Christmas with these leftover ideas

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »