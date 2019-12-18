Harris backs €2m ‘infertility fund’ for couples

A new infertility fund for couples and the first steps towards a public care system to help people trying to conceive will today be announced by the Government.

However, while the €2m fund will be agreed to help pay for consultation and diagnostics, there is no indication the new scheme will help couples pay for procedures such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Health Minister Simon Harris will seek approval for the fund and scheme at a special end-of-term Cabinet meeting before ministers break for Christmas. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had originally promised last year that a fund of €1m would be made available to help those trying to conceive, with special criteria for those applying.

At the moment, advanced assisted human reproduction treatment, such as IVF, is not available in the public health care system and is instead accessed through private providers.

Under Mr Harris’s plans, the Government will commit to funding a model of care for infertility to be developed as part of the public health system. But it remains unclear how far couples will be able to go in accessing the funds and for which procedures or related care.

It is expected that the €2m will at least go towards supporting access to consultation and diagnostics for men and women experiencing fertility difficulties. This will be the first step in the rollout of the model of care for infertility, Mr Harris is expected to say.

Mr Harris will also tell Cabinet about progress being made in drafting a legislative framework for assisted human reproduction. This has been delayed for several years, despite promises from previous governments.

Cabinet will be told the focus for the new infertility fund will be on building up services at secondary care level, where it is estimated that at least half of patients presenting with infertility issues can be treated and without the need to access IVF.

Mr Varadkar, as health minister in 2016, had originally announced the fund, saying it was “important that we should consider how best to provide public funding for fertility treatment”.

An estimated one in four couples in Ireland struggle trying to have children, with private IVF treatment costs running into the thousands of euro.