Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19

By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 02:05 PM

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the authorities have the power to ensure that people self-isolate if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I don't want to engage in hysteria by outlining measures too bluntly, but the reality is Covid-19 is now a notifiable disease, this is a normal public health precaution we take, we would have done the same with Sars,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

The Minister said he had signed a statutory instrument, a piece of secondary legislation, a week and a half ago.

“That makes it a notifiable disease, that does give our authorities the powers to ensure people isolate.

“But let me be very clear our experience in this country is that people cooperate and take very seriously public health advice.

"It's important to be proportionate, that we listen to doctors and experts.”

When asked about the possibility of cancelling the St Patrick's Day festival, Mr Harris said: "my view, is that my view shouldn't matter – the advice as of today is that it does not need to be cancelled, that might change.

“It's about making the right call, the situation could evolve.”

The Minister went on to thank all political parties for cooperating in their approach to the issue of the coronavirus.

