Harris admits concerns over how gardaí handled housing eviction

The new garda Commissioner has said he has concerns about the style and manner in which gardai dealt with a housing occupation eviction.

Drew Harris told the policing authority that the garda had been placed in a very difficult position and it was a “very emotive” issue.

Mr Harris said: “Certainly there were issues about our appearance and the style and the manner in which we went about it which were of concern to me.”

The authority held its first public meeting with the recently-elected Commissioner today.

The Commissioner had admitted previously that some mistakes were made earlier this month when gardai attended a property on Dublin’s North Frederick Street to evict housing protesters.

The eviction prompted protests in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The eviction sparked criticism after both the gardai and the private security group attended the property in balaclavas, and a number of protesters claim they were injured in the eviction and subsequent sit-down protest.

The demonstrators had taken over the property as well as a second property in Dublin’s Summerhill Parade over the summer to protest against housing conditions across the country.

Mr Harris told the authority he had received a report on the incident on Wednesday but had not yet had time to “digest” it.

He said it was “quite considerable” in terms of its recommendations.

The Commissioner outlined the recent operational successes of gardai including the seizure of criminals’ assets and the murder conviction of Freddie Thompson.

Mr Harris said: “If there is one thing better than locking criminals up, it is taking their ill-gotten gains from them.”

He said the gardai had thwarted 50 assassination attempts and they had targeted the lavish lifestyles of gangland figures. He described the investigation that led to the conviction of Mr Thompson as “world class”.

Mr Harris said millions of euro in cash, drugs and guns had been seized as well as the proceeds of crime such as luxury cars and goods.

Ahead of the meeting the authority raised concerns about the Policing Commission proposals for a new board at the top of the gardai.

The Commission published a report last week outlining the need for more than 50 reforms of the gardai.

The recommendations included the abolition of the authority.

In a statement the authority said: “It is not clear to the authority how the public interest and the current level of transparency can be maintained, let alone enhanced, through the architecture of the proposed internal board given the usual fiduciary duties that attach to the board of a public body.”

The authority said it might be worthwhile to consider ensuring a “single pair of eyes” on garda performance for the avoidance of oversight gaps.

Mr Harris took up the role of chief earlier this month. He had been PSNI deputy chief constable for the past four years.

He relinquished his sworn oath to serve Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, and switched allegiance to the gardai and Republic of Ireland.

Mr Harris joined the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in 1983.

The Garda Commissioner said he wanted the gardai to be rooted in the community and to be a human rights police service.

