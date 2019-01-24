Harris accused of ‘putting head in the sand’ over latest CervicalCheck scandal

Fianna Fail’s Dara Calleary has accused the Minister for Health of “putting his head in the sand” over ongoing problems with the cervical screening service.

It comes after it emerged that 6,000 women will have to undergo repeat smear tests.

The HSE is to write to GPs and women impacted by the latest issue next week to inform them of the retests.

Mr Calleary accused the Government of failing to provide the necessary resources after it offered women free smear tests in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal last year.

Building public confidence in the cervical screening programme is paramount. Screening saves lives and has saved lives. However, when problems continually emerge, it undermines confidence in the system - @PearseDoherty #Dail #LeadersQs pic.twitter.com/YFzhFaScOV — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 24, 2019

“The hike in demand has led to massive delay and is undermining the system and a scheme which is essentially important, and we all believe in that scheme, is once again under huge pressure,” he said.

“A rushed decision, not backed up by proper resources has us back here once again.

“The (Health) Minister (Simon Harris), despite many warnings, has put his head in the sand about dealing with it.”

He called for Mr Harris to publish medical advice he received before making the decision to offer the free smear process to women who were concerned about their health.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney denied it was a resource issue and said it does not relate to the backlog of the free smear tests.

The HSE expects some 6,000 women will be called for a repeat smear.

He said the new issue relating to the 6,000 repeat checks arises from a problem at one of the three laboratories involved in the screening services.

He said: “Quest Laboratories has advised CervicalCheck of a specific problem in relation to standard HPV tests that have been carried outside of the manufacturer’s recommended timeframe since secondary HPV screening was introduced.

“The HSE’s clinical review has assured them that this poses very little risk to women’s health.

“Evidence shows that HPV tests of this kind are effective outside of manufacturer’s recommended timeframes, however as a precaution they will be writing to women to attend their GP for a repeat smear test to confirm the result and to provide women the reassurance they are entitled to.

“The HSE expects some 6,000 women will be called for a repeat smear.”

Mr Calleary called for Mr Harris to answer questions in the Dail, however Mr Coveney said he was not available next week but would appear the following week to take questions.

Mr Calleary added: “The issue of capacity in labs is essential, and you cannot continue to say it’s a capacity issue and not outline any plan to deal with it.

“I understand one of the labs reduced staff from 16 to four, so demand for screening has gone up by a third but they have cut staff by 75%.”

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said the health service is in “constant chaos”.

Referring to the cost overruns at the national children’s hospital and the 500 ambulance workers who staged a strike earlier this week, Mr Doherty said the latest development in the CervicalCheck was an example of the “incompetence in a chaotic system”.

- Press Association