Harris: 118 people in intensive care with coronavirus, down from 140

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 07:22 AM

The Health Minister says around 61% of people who have had Covid-19 in the Republic have recovered.

New figures show another 52 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,063.

In his latest Twitter update, Simon Harris says there are now 118 people in intensive care in Ireland with the coronavirus, down from 140.

He is welcoming the drop in ICU cases, but says people cannot afford to be complacent.

“Wouldn’t they desperately love to be staying at home with their loved ones today, rather than having their loved ones fighting for their life in an ICU,” he said.

“Think today of the 118 people in intensive care and think how you’d feel if that was your mom, or your dad, your husband, your wife, your granny, your granddad, your child, your neighbour, your friend.

“And let’s make sure that doesn’t happen.

“For that to happen, for that safeguard to be there, we need to follow the public health advice.”

    The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

