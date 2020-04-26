Harris: 118 people in intensive care with coronavirus, down from 140

The Health Minister says around 61% of people who have had Covid-19 in the Republic have recovered.

New figures show another 52 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,063.

In his latest Twitter update, Simon Harris says there are now 118 people in intensive care in Ireland with the coronavirus, down from 140.

He is welcoming the drop in ICU cases, but says people cannot afford to be complacent.

“Wouldn’t they desperately love to be staying at home with their loved ones today, rather than having their loved ones fighting for their life in an ICU,” he said.

Saturday update - medical leaders meeting, ICU numbers, nursing homes & a letter from Patrick #coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/vdyxMNBzZN — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 25, 2020

“Think today of the 118 people in intensive care and think how you’d feel if that was your mom, or your dad, your husband, your wife, your granny, your granddad, your child, your neighbour, your friend.

“And let’s make sure that doesn’t happen.

“For that to happen, for that safeguard to be there, we need to follow the public health advice.”