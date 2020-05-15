News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Hardware shops with homeware sections can re-open on Monday

By Press Association
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Hardware shops with homeware sections can open on Monday, but homeware outlets cannot, the Business Minister has said.

Phase one of the lifting of restrictions permits the reopening of hardware stores, garden centres, farmers’ markets, bicycle shops and motor garages, electrical and IT stores and opticians.

It was expected homeware shops would be included but it was confirmed on Friday that they will not.

At a government press briefing today, Heather Humphreys clarified what the new measures mean for shops that sell hardware and homeware.

She said there are hardware shops that have homeware, but if you are predominantly a hardware shop, you can stay open and sell those products.

“Only those stores who are providing homeware incidental to their primary retail functions are to re-open in phase one.

It is not intended that those stores that classify themselves as homeware and primarily sell items such as furniture, curtains or bedding, should open.

“So if you have a hardware shop that happens to have a small homeware section, you are allowed to open.

“If you are a homeware shop and that is your main line of business, you cannot open.”

Swedish furniture store Ikea confirmed that it will not be re-opening its two Dublin stores next week.

It previously said it would reopen its outlets in Ballymun and Carrickmines.

