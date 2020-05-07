Hardship fund for sex workers has raised almost €24k

A hardship fund for sex workers has raised almost €24,000 to help people cope through the Covid-19 crisis.

Donations on the fundraising page set up by the Sex Workers Rights Alliance (SWAI) range from €10 to €10,000, the largest donation being made by an escort website.

Many donations are accompanied by messages of solidarity and support.

Kate McGrew, SWAI co-ordinator, said that some are still working despite the clear risks of contracting the virus, with clients offering more than double what they usually would for the service.

“Ffty percent of the people I’m talking to on the ground are still being contacted by clients," Ms McGrew said. "And 80% have not sought any state support, even though they’re mostly eligible.

“So unfortunately it’s quite a bad situation for people. Even though we’re trying to encourage and assist them, people are wary and afraid.

“Sometimes people are not applying for state support because they’re undocumented or they don’t know how to prove their income, or they haven’t paid their taxes.

And a global pandemic is not the time you want sex workers to be even more desperate for money.

At the time of going to press, 317 sex workers were offering their services on a major escort website, with 141 in Dublin, 29 in Cork, and 21 in Limerick.

Ms McGrew said the SWAI has helped more than 70 sex workers to apply for the hardship fund so far and are working through a list to help at least 140 more. SWAI members speak to those who apply for the fund in detail first over the phone to ascertain that they are sex workers and the money is for them.

Escorts, transexuals, street workers and men have been helped by the fund so far - receiving €100 each.

"Everyone is saying that this pandemic has really shown where the cracks are in society and who is falling through those cracks," Ms McGrew said.

"It has highlighted the precarious situation that sex workers are already existing in. If people are faced with not paying their rent or not feeding their families, they’re going to work. And it’s a dangerous time for anyone, but particularly for sex workers to be working."

“Giving €100 for groceries is not a lot and it’s not enough."

As in other industries, the pandemic has moved more sex work online. But Ms McGrew said that some workers are too concerned about losing their anonymity to put themselves online.