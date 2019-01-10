Hard to find old dog new digs, says shelter owner

A quarter of all dogs surrendered to an animal shelter last year were old pets handed in by elderly owners who were no longer capable of looking after them.

Elderly owners have handed in up to 125 dogs to the shelter last year because they were either going into care themselves or were just no longer able to take care of them properly due to their own failing health, according to Lynne Archer, who runs the Collon Animal Sanctuary.

The Collon Animal Sanctuary in Louth says it is now finding it very difficult to rehome many of these old dogs who are often unsocialised or are pining for their beloved owners.

Ms Archer, who has run the sanctuary for 35 years, says she has now a lengthy waiting list for people wanting to surrender their pets.

“Many have to give up pets because they are moving to emergency accommodation or renting a new apartment where pets aren’t allowed.

“About 500 were surrendered last year and of these, about 125 were old dogs who had to be given up.

“It’s heartbreaking to see elderly people saying their last goodbyes to their old companions. Elderly people are sobbing their hearts out and have no choice because their health might no longer allow them to walk them or look after them properly.

“Many others are going into nursing homes or lengthy stays in hospital and they have no family members willing to take their pets. Some of the pets are so used to their one owner and may not have been socialised, that you wouldn’t really put them in a family home anyway.

“One elderly man was devastated at giving up his dog but he was going into long-term care and couldn’t find anyone to mind the dog for him. It was really sad to see.”

Ms Archer says that these old dogs are often the most difficult to adapt to their new circumstances.

“They are missing their owners so they may not eat or they may get aggressive.

“We have to spend as much time as we can with them. They are often the ones who spend the longest time here until we find them a new home.”