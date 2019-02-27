NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hard Brexit ‘far less likely’ after May’s offer to MPs

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 05:40 AM
By Daniel McConnell and Juno McEnroe

A disorderly Brexit is now “far less likely” given British prime minister Theresa May’s admission that the UK may not leave the EU on March 29, Government sources have said.

Senior Government sources, speaking privately to the Irish Examiner, said Westminster’s planned votes and developments now make a no-deal Brexit less likely.

Ms May’s admission offered MPs a chance to vote to delay Brexit if her deal is rejected again next month.

In a dramatic statement to the House of Commons, Mrs May left no doubt that she does not want a delay and still hopes to obtain assurances from Brussels which will win MPs’ approval for her withdrawal agreement.

However, she announced that if she loses a “meaningful vote”, due to take place by March 12, MPs will be offered separate votes on a no-deal Brexit or extending the two-year Article 50 negotiation process beyond March 29.

There was no indication of what would happen if MPs vote down not only Ms May’s deal and no-deal, but also an extension, with Number 10 saying that such a combination of results would be “contradictory”.

READ MORE: Challenge to proposed €220m Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway gets underway at High Court

If her plans are backed by MPs on Wednesday, Ms May will return to the Commons by March 12 for a further “meaningful vote”. If that is rejected, a vote on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal on March 29 will be held by March 13.

A Government spokesman said the focus was still on getting a deal on the withdrawal agreement.

The goal is like it was before, to get a deal agreed. Short of the UK staying in the EU, getting a deal is the best option. We are open to an extension to avoid a crash. But we still need to reach agreement, indifferent of an extension,” he said.

In the Dáil, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the solution to avoiding a hard Brexit lay in London, not in Dublin.

“Westminster needs to make up its mind, collectively, about what it wants,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney

More on this topic

Theresa May tells Parliament to do its duty and support Brexit deal

Westminster debate reflects 'fluidity' of Brexit, says Tánaiste

Why Corbyn's second referendum announcement changes everything – even if he's still lukewarm

In Pictures: Germany’s carnival floats mock Brexit, Trump and Merkel


KEYWORDS

BrexitSimon CoveneyTheresa May

More in this Section

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

New Cork bridge to be named after ‘Irish Schindler’ Mary Elmes

Woman put knife to throat of colleague


Lifestyle

Style for all seasons

Not about the looks as Bell X1 rock Cork

Steve Shelley: Banging a drum for Daydream

Gametech: Fortnite winner in for long haul

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »