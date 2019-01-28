‘Hard border would incite violence’, warns the North’s former police chief

Northern Ireland’s former police chief has warned that there is no “logical” way to avoid a hard border, potentially manned by soldiers, if Britain leaves the EU without negotiating a deal in just two months’ time.

Former Northern Ireland police chief Hugh Orde.

Hugh Orde issued the warning as Government sources separately claimed they were being held to ransom by landowners demanding massively inflated prices for that land that would be needed for new Dublin and Rosslare port customs check sites.

Speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Friday that a no-deal Brexit could see soldiers return to posts on a hard border with the North, and before a crucial House of Commons Brexit plan B vote tomorrow, Mr Orde said the risk was growing more likely by the day.

Despite a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and senior Government ministers downplaying the suggestion at the weekend, former PSNI chief constable Mr Orde said there was no way around the “logical” outcome of a no-deal Brexit. He added that it could act as a “catalyst” for dissident republicans to see the “fixed points” as “a target” for attack.

“The short answer is no,” Mr Orde told RTE’s This Week programme. “There is no logical way I can see to have a soft border, unless you have equality in terms of customs and freedom of movement, which are the preconditions the EU has set.

“In my judgement, you will have to see some form of physical barrier. History tells us that they are, by definition, targets as soon as you have a fixed point.

“To recreate a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would have huge significance in terms of security. I think, by definition, those people [working on the border] would be at risk. They would become a target.”

Asked if using modern “cameras or scanners to monitor vehicles” could prevent the need for a hard border, as has been claimed, Mr Orde said “the short answer, again, is no”.

Warning this poses “huge consequences”, he added: “It creates a catalyst for people to exploit that situation, and certainly dissident republicans.

“Worryingly, we saw a car bomb only last week in Derry, and it’s a statement, in my judgement, that things are going to only get more difficult, not less. A hard border, if I was the chief of the PSNI still, would worry me greatly.

“People seem to have their heads stuck in the mud, hoping it is all going to go away, and, of course, it hasn’t.”

Mr Orde was speaking as the Irish Examiner can today reveal that Ireland’s no-deal Brexit contingency plans have hit a major problem over the amount of money land-owners are demanding to give up property near Rosslare and Dublin ports.

Government sources said taxpayers were being held “over a barrel” by businesses, farmers, and private citizens, who were demanding massively inflated sums for their land.

A senior Office of Public Works source said that with just under nine weeks to go before Brexit, the Government was becoming increasingly anxious over the need to ensure that acres of sites needed for new customs checks were secured.

However, the senior source said negotiations remain “fraught”, with land-owners “adding zeros to the price” of their sites, because “they know they have us over a barrel”.

“With particular owners, they [officials] are finding it very difficult. Negotiations are fraught,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the Office of Public Works declined to comment, “until discussions are complete”.

Meanwhile, speaking on the BBC, before the crucial House of Commons Brexit plan B debate — which includes amendments on ruling out a no-deal, ruling out the backstop, and extending Article 50 to December — begins today, followed by a vote tomorrow, the Tánaiste warned that Ireland will not back down and that the EU will not allow any non-backstop deal.

The message was repeated by European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker and vice-president Frans Timmermans, who insisted “we can’t throw Ireland under the bus”.

However, a second EU message — that the backstop could be re-examined, if Britain moves to allow a UK-wide customs union — has led to British speculation the EU is cracking under the high-stakes pressure.