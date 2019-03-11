NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Happy Monday: Wet and windy week ahead

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 08:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More wet and windy weather is in store this week, according to Met Éireann.

Yesterday saw most parts of the country experience wintry showers of snow and hail, with a national Status Yellow snow-ice warning in place.

Meanwhile a Status Yellow gale warning was in force along the west coast.

While it is too early to say what is in store weather-wise for St Patrick's weekend, forecaster with Met Éireann, Harm Luijkx says it is likely to be unsettled.

"It's likely going to be similar sort of weather, quite breezy but with winds coming from the west and unsettled with rain or showers," said Mr Luijkx.

Today, there will be a few residual showers, some wintry, affecting parts of the west and north.

Rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, there will be heavy rain with a risk of spot flooding and strong winds but this will gradually give way to showers overnight.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Weather

