Happy ending as Cork couple find wedding ring lost two years ago

A judge hailed the return of a wedding band found on a beach as “a happy ending” after Gardaí initially requested a forfeiture order after failing to find the owner.

The silver band with gold trim was inscribed with the name “Sara” and the date 20/06/2008. It was found by a passerby at Warren Beach, Rosscarbery in West Cork on September 17, 2017 and handed into Gardai.

In January Clonakilty District Court heard that Gardai placed details of the discovery on its website and over Garda radio but no one had come forward.

In January, Judge James McNulty said he would hold back from granting a forfeiture order in the hope that someone might still come forward and claim it.

“It could be someone’s lucky day,” he said.

It turned out it was. At Clonakilty District Court yesterday Sgt Paul Kelly confirmed the ring has been returned to its rightful owner and even went so far as to thank the media, as well as the judge, for their efforts. He added that the ring had been returned before St Valentine’s Day, and withdrew the initial application.

Judge McNulty said it was “a happy ending”.

“And tomorrow is the 29th of February, if anyone needs to be reminded of that,” he added.

The ring has already been returned to its rightful owner, Declan Goode. Originally from Midleton in Co Cork but now living in Co Kildare, Declan has revealed via social media that he initially lost his wedding band on the June bank holiday weekend in 2016.

“That morning I cycled the Beara peninsula and in the afternoon returned to my family who were swimming on the Warren beach near Ross.

“I later discovered that my ring was missing and incorrectly assumed I had lost it in Beara. I remembered hearing a piece of metal on the ground as I pulled off my glove climbing out of Castletown.”

With Sara he searched that stretch of road the following day, describing it as “needle in a haystack job”.

He said he always thought the ring would turn up although yesterday he admitted: “I did and I didn’t.”

Last March his wife and their two daughters, Orla and Aoife, presented Declan, who works in R&D with Kerry Group, with a similar ring bearing all three names.

“I could wear two now,” he said. “Though I’d be afraid to wear two in case I lose two now.”

He also thanked gardaí and the person who first found the ring, who he is seeking to meet so they can be thanked in person.