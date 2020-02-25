Handyman admits claiming dole while working at Garda HQ

A Dublin man is awaiting sentence after he admitted fraudulently claiming the dole while working as a civilian employee at the Garda headquarters.

Denis Curran, 56, with an address at Dunard Avenue, Dublin 7, faced 11 counts of theft and two charges under the Social Welfare Consolidation Act for making false declarations.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today where he pleaded guilty. Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned sentencing until September.

Garda Sergeant Bryan Hunt said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary disposal of the case at district Court level. After hearing an outline of the allegations, Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction.

It was alleged that on 11 occasions over 2019, the accused was granted social welfare benefits and twice on a date in August last year he made false declarations to the department.

He did not disclose that he had been working as a civilian member of staff at the Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, and at Mountjoy Garda station in Dublin city-centre, Garda Sergeant Hunt said.

The court heard he obtained €2,466.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher had been furnished with disclosure of prosecution evidence.

Pleading for leniency, he told Judge Smyth his client, who has no previous convictions, has been repaying the money. He said construction worker Curran had lost his job during the economic crash in 2008.

He sent out CVs and got some general labour work at Garda HQ.

He is currently employed and €30 a week is being deducted from his social welfare payments.

Garda Sergeant Hunt agreed that Curran had co-operated with the investigation.

Sentencing was adjourned for him to pay back all the money.