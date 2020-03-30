Handball centre in Dublin to open as walk-up testing facility for Covid-19

The new handball centre on Dublin's Sackville Avenue is to become a walk-up testing facility for Covid-19, opening later this week.

Capacity at a testing centre in North County Dublin is also being increased.

Croke Park will have both a drive-in and a walk-in facility to check people for the virus.

All testing centres are for people with designated appointments only.

Earlier today, it was reported that the coronavirus test centre at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to reopen later today.

The facility was closed yesterday.

This was due to a lack of test kits but also as the centre was "up-to-date on referrals in the Cork and Kerry area".

It is understood that new referral appointments will be issued this morning and this will result in the facility reopening.