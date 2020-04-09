Half of people with cystic fibrosis fear contracting Covid-19

Fears about the implications of catching Covid-19 are most acute among people with cystic fibrosis (CF) and their families.

Almost one in two people with CF fear contracting the disease and the possible health implications, according to a survey from Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

People with CF who are most worried are those who already have severe respiratory problems or who have received a transplant.

A third are concerned about being able to safely access hospital care, particularly if the Covid-19 emergency is prolonged.

And more than one in four are worried about how long the period of self-isolation will last and how it will affect their physical and mental health.

CF is an inherited chronic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system.

"People with CF are resilient but this resilence is being severely tested by the Covid-19 crisis," said CFI's chief executive, Philip Watt.

Mr Watt said the charity welcomed efforts by many CF hospitals to have 'virtual clinics' in the absence of regular check-ups.

Innovative use of modern technology being used to monitor CF patients includes a device that links to a mobile phone to measure lung function.

Mr Watt said that after the crisis those medically at risk should be financially supported to remain cocooned as it could be a particularly dangerous time for them.

This Friday is Cystic Fibrosis Ireland's 65 Roses Day and it has had to go virtual because of the coronavirus.

Former Olympic gold medalist and CFI ambassador, Michael Carruth, said they need to support people with CF now more than ever.

"It seems we are all in the fight of our lives at the moment to combat Covid-19. For people with CF, who each year often have to do battle with a whole range of viruses, the fight is very real," he said.

A number of artists will be streaming live performances on their social media channels on 65 Roses Day including The Celtic Tenors, Paddy Casey and Isaac Butler, as well as comedy sketches from Katherine Lynch and Pat Shortt.

During the performances, viewers will be asked to text FIGHT CF to 500300 to donate €4, with the charity receiving €3.60.