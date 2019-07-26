News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Half of men have low health literacy, survey finds

Half of men have low health literacy, survey finds
File photo
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 04:24 PM

A survey has found almost half of men had low health literacy, meaning they were less likely to know about methods to prevent getting cancer and other serious illnesses.

Researchers questioned 259 men as part of a study into how men seek information regarding cancer, the effect of health literacy on that behaviour and their preferences regarding how that information should be delivered.

Of the 259 men who completed the questionnaire, 44% had inadequate health literacy. About one-half of respondents reported “ever” actively looking for cancer information, while almost one-fifth of those questioned actively sought and 67% passively acquired Irish Cancer Society-specific information.

The study, published in the Health Literacy Research and Practice journal and conducted by researchers at University College Cork, led by Dr Frances Drummond, said: "Most men get cancer prevention information by coming across it passively in their daily lives, instead of actively looking for this information.

Men with low health literacy are less likely to obtain cancer information both passively and actively. Men want this information. Organizations need to make this information available in many places and formats (e.g., Internet, doctor, television, sports clubs).

Questionnaire packs were dispatched to all NALA (National Adult Literacy Agency) literacy classes nationally and notification was issued to 250 Irish Men's Sheds Association members asking them to invite members to complete the questionnaire.

Of those who responded, the mean age was 54, 64% were married and just over half had low educational attainment.

One-fifth had a personal cancer diagnosis, and the wife/partner of 9% of men had a prior cancer diagnosis. Cancer fear was high for 61% of men, and 57% reported high discomfort thinking about cancer.

According to the study: "The majority (81.4%) want cancer information in the future, with no difference by health literacy level. Men with adequate versus inadequate health literacy were significantly more likely to want information from every source except from television.

"This study shows that men aged 40 years and older use different cancer information-seeking behaviours, with passive information acquisition the most frequently reported."

- The report can be read here

READ MORE

Men who helped gang murder Vincent Ryan ask judge for mercy and "light at the end of the tunnel"

More on this topic

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

New treatment gives hope to multiple myeloma cancer sufferersNew treatment gives hope to multiple myeloma cancer sufferers

Peter Gowen: I beat cancer and I’ve never been happierPeter Gowen: I beat cancer and I’ve never been happier

New blood test ‘can predict return of breast cancer before treatment’New blood test ‘can predict return of breast cancer before treatment’

TOPIC: Cancer drugs

More in this Section

'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin

Homelessness charity reports major rise in numbers of rough sleepers in DublinHomelessness charity reports major rise in numbers of rough sleepers in Dublin

Cork man who faced being deported from the US is reunited with his familyCork man who faced being deported from the US is reunited with his family

Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugsWicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Fifty years after Sharon Tate’s murder, four movies are set for release about her life – and death, writes Suzanne Harrington.Back on the big screen: Remembering Sharon Tate 50 years after her murder

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »