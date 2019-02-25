Half of Irish people believe drug-using loved ones should not be prosecuted

Half of Irish people do not think a loved one should be arrested or prosecuted for possessing or using drugs, according to a survey.

A quarter of respondents said their loved one should be arrested and prosecuted while the remaining quarter did not know how society should respond.

But six out of ten people surveyed backed the conviction and sentencing of a loved one who turned to crime to support their drug use.

The findings show that eight out of 10 people support a health intervention when it comes to dealing with use of drugs by someone close to them.

The results are contained in a RED C poll involving a random representative sample of more than 1,000 adults.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the Ana Liffey Drug Project, which is part of an umbrella group calling for the decriminalisation of possession and use of drugs.

The #SaferFromHarm campaign also includes the CityWide Drugs Crisis Campaign, the National Family Support Network and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties.

The poll found that younger people (18-34) were less likely to agree with convicting a loved who turned to crime to support their drug use (with a 50% split, as opposed to the average of 60% agreeing).

It found that people with personal experience of drug use (either their own or family) were also less likely to support a court or garda response.

Three in four people favoured access to both legal and illegal drugs by a loved one with a debilitating illness.

The survey found that more than half of the adults surveyed said they had never used drugs themselves, while less that one in seven had a history of drug use but didn't anymore.

A quarter had friends or family who had used drugs.

Men, 25-34-year-olds and those who were unemployed were more likely to have used drugs.

The results come as a high-level State working group is finalising its recommendations regarding possible changes to Irish drug laws in relation to the possession for personal use of illegal substances.

As reported in the Irish Examiner last month, the group is understood to be considering keeping the possession of drugs illegal but establishing a diversion system for those caught in possession to a health intervention and away from the criminal courts.

The State working group, comprised mainly of senior officials from government departments and state agencies, is due to submit its report next month.

Tony Duffin of the Ana Liffey Drug Project said the research suggested that Irish people recognised that an individual's drug use was “a health issue, not a criminal justice issue”.

He said that despite criminalising people who use drugs for 40 years, the number of people using drugs had increased dramatically, as has the harm caused by drugs.

Anna Quigley of CityWide said people found in possession of drugs for their own use “should always be given the opportunity to access support and health services rather than causing them further harm through criminalisation”.

Supporting the campaign, Senator Lynn Ruane said that, very often, those being criminalised were already facing challenges in their lives and came from backgrounds where opportunities have been limited.