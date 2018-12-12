NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 08:22 AM

Barnardos says that half of the children accessing their services in Dublin this year are living in emergency accommodation.

To help them, and many others around the country, the charity are today launching their Christmas appeal.

So far this year, they have helped over 15,000 children, and they expect that number to increase in the run up to Christmas.

READ MORE: Conservative MP 'acutely appalled' at confidence vote aimed at PM May

Director of Fundraising at Barnardos, Mary Gamble, says working with children in emergency accommodation is becoming more and more common.

"In some of the centres we work, particularly in Dublin, 50% of the children will be living in hotel rooms - and that is something we have never seen before.

"Barnardos is not a homeless organisation, it is not a housing agency, we don't build homes.

"We are seeing the impact of this in the front-line, in our services every single day."

File photo

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

BarnadosHomelessness

Related Articles

'We should never accept that homelessness is normal' - Simon Communities issue annual report

Homeless crisis takes centre stage

SVP make appeal to the public during the biggest annual fundraiser

A cut above the rest: Cork salon offers helping hand to the homeless

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD

Irish woman who stabbed fiance to death in Australia sentenced to eight years


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »