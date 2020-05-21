More than half of the staff at the controversial direct provision centre in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, had not been Garda vetted by May 7, almost two months after the residents moved in, the Irish Examiner has learned.

It has also emerged that most, if not all, of the staff had not completed a mandatory Tusla course required of anybody working in a centre with children by that date.

It is not clear if all the staff have now been Garda vetted and have completed the Tusla course at this stage, with a number of questions to the Department of Justice going unanswered by the time of going to press.

Local residents have claimed those working at the centre “were hotel staff and wholly unprepared to deal with the risks and had no medical expertise in controlling the spread of Covid-19”.

Charlie Flanagan, the justice minister, had an unprecedented open letter of apology to the people of Kerry and Caherciveen published in local newspapers in which he admitted mistakes in how he and his department handled the relocation of the 100 asylum seekers from Dublin to Caherciveen on March 18. More than 25 people, including three staff, have tested positive for Covid-19 to date.

He also took to the airwaves yesterday when he extended that apology to include the residents. But he stood over the decision to relocate the residents, and rejected calls to close the centre at the Skellig Star Hotel in the town.

However, the apology appears to have backfired, with locals and opposition parties saying it does not go far enough and reiterating calls for the centre to be closed.

Residents in Caherciveen went as far as taking out a full-page advertisement in today’s Kerry’s Eye newspaper rejecting the apology.

The 1,000-word response from the Caherciveen Community and Business Alliance says the minister did not address the real issue.

“The crux of the issue for us, minister, is that there has been concealment of the risk to the residents of the hotel, to the staff and to the people of Caherciveen and Kerry since March ... there was a clear conflict of interest here Profits v Management of Public Health Risk.”

The response says staff “were hotel staff and wholly unprepared to deal with the risks and had no medical expertise in controlling the spread of Covid-19”.

A major issue, according to the letter, was the failure to inform people that some residents displayed symptoms soon after arriving at the centre, and local people were not informed about the dangers for three weeks.

“That was 3 full weeks that the residents didn’t know there was an immediate risk in this over crowded hotel where strangers were sharing rooms, 3 full weeks that the local staff were going home to their families and other villages in S Kerry, 3 full weeks that Cahersiveen or Kerry didn’t know of the real risk of the presence of Covid19 in the hotel. And 4 weeks before the HSE got involved on the ground. Neither HSE nor HIQA have any remit over a DPC run by a For Profit company.”

A statement from asylum seekers at the centre, provided to Radio Kerry, thanked the minister for accepting the move to the hotel “was wrong”, but they said the decision to move people on March 18 still needed to be addressed. The residents, who had been in lockdown for the past three weeks, were allowed out for the first time yesterday. A protest is being held at the hotel today.