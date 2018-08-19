Half-marathon organisers criticised for slow response to left behind litter

Coca-Cola has criticised organisers of an event in Dublin for the scale of litter that was left behind.

According to the Sunday Times, the Rock 'n' Roll half marathon last weekend was provided with water and energy drinks by Coca-Cola.

However, the slow response to the clean-up has been condemned.

Green Party Dublin City Councillor, Ciarán Cuffe says more work needs to be done.

"I think everyone should put a bit of pressure on the organisers," he said.

"Clearly, if you've signed up for the half-marathon, the organisers will provide the water at different stages on the way along. That's where the organisers really need to show a bit of leadership.