Hairdressers get set to reopen three weeks early

The Cabinet is on Friday set to approve that barbers and hairdressers and barbers should reopen three weeks earlier than originally planned under strict social distance rules, on foot of a recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency team (NPHET).

The further expedition of the easing of restrictions will see the much-anticipated reopening of hairdressers and barbers will be brought forward by three weeks to June 29 from July 20.

Under the previous bringing forward of the phases, pubs serving food, restaurants, galleries and museums will also re-open on June 29.

Ministers will approve the NPHET recommendation at their weekly meeting as the R-rate of infection has stayed below 1.

Sources have confirmed that NPHET discussed and approved a re-working of the phases relating to the planned lifting of restrictions.

Consideration is also to be given to the lifting of restrictions on theatres, cinemas, nightclubs and casinos which were not due to reopen until mid-July.

Approval is only likely where social distancing measures can function.

Festivals and cultural gatherings are likely to resume but with limited attendance (large weddings will be restricted) on June 29th, sources have suggested.

According to sources, consideration will also be given to whether close contact sports, including rugby and boxing can come back,

The re-opening of gyms and swimming pools will also be considered on foot of the NPHET decision.

Attendances at sports events could also resume but with restrictions on numbers. So, too, could indoor activities such as bowling and bingo halls.

The further easing of restrictions comes as Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said on Thursday night: "The reproductive number is now estimated to be close to 0.7. It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of COVID-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2.”

In the Dáil this week, Simon Harris the Health Minister said he hoped to be in a position to bring its recommendations and views to the Cabinet on Friday of this week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told the media that as we move through the easing of restrictions we move away from 'rules' and more towards people's own individual behaviour.

In relation to hairdressers, Dr Holohan said consideration was given to all of the remaining measures at the NPHET meeting today as to whether they belonged in Phase 3 or Phase 4 and that advice has been given to government.

Dr Holohan said NPHET has not yet set out guidance for pubs to reopen as the current focus is on restaurants. Pubs are among the riskiest places in terms of transmission of the virus.

That is why they had been held for the final phase of guidance, he said.