Hairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expected

The Taoiseach has indicated hairdressers and beauty salons may open sooner than July 20.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is welcoming the news but other hairdressers are warning they need more clarity.

The head of the HSE says 99% of people who were tested for coronavirus last week tested negative.

There are currently 105 confirmed cases in hospitals nationwide which is down 88% on the peak figures.

Twelve hospitals have no cases while just 18 new cases have been confirmed over the past two days.

All this comes as the Taoiseach says the government is working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons.

"We have always said that we are one of the industries that are very well equipped to work within the government Return to Work Safely protocols," said Danielle Kennedy from the Irish hairdressers Federation.

"We are very, very eager to get back to work."

However, Sean Taafe from Irish Hairdressing Council is more cautious.

"If we are to open earlier we need to know now because whether it is salon owners getting ready to open or whether it is stylists that need to arrange childcare, all this uncertainty is only causing anxiety."

When hairdressers do reopen it will be a different experience with no magazines, social distancing and customers and hairdressers will be asked to wear face masks.