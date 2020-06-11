Hairdressers and barbers could reopen by end of June - reports

Hairdressers could be allowed to reopen as part of Phase Three of Ireland's roadmap to reopen the country.

Currently, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are set to reopen for business in Phase Four, July 20, which is now the final phase of the plan.

Reports have circulated today that the government is looking at allowing salons and barbers to open their doors on June 29.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that the government is working on plans to bring forward the reopening of hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) welcomed the news but other hairdressers are warning they need more clarity.

Last week the IHF published its reopening guidelines for salons to prepare for reopening.

Among the measures laid out are hand hygiene, social distancing wherever possible, removing magazines and testers, sanitation zones, protective screens and allocating specific times for appointments.

Danielle Kennedy from the IHF said they are very eager to get back to work.

"We have always said that we are one of the industries that are very well equipped to work within the government Return to Work Safely protocols."

However, Sean Taafe from Irish Hairdressing Council is more cautious.

"If we are to open earlier we need to know now because whether it is salon owners getting ready to open or whether it is stylists that need to arrange childcare, all this uncertainty is only causing anxiety."

We have reached out to the Department of the Taoiseach for comment.