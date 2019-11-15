Hairdresser, 22, assaulted another woman at Christening after 14 hour drinking binge

A 22-year-old hairdresser assaulted a woman at a Christening celebration at an east Clare pub after drinking alcohol over the previous 14 hours.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Garda Darren McLoughlin said that Hope Morrissey had been drinking since mid-day on May 12th 2018 before assaulting Nadine Moloney in the smoking area of McNamara’s pub at Scarriff, Co Clare at 2am the following morning.

In the case, Ms Morrissey of Carraig Rua, Nenagh has pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm of Ms Moloney and Judge Gerald Keys told her that she faces a prison term if she doesn’t have substantial compensation in court for next February.

Counsel for Ms Morrissey, Patrick Whyms BL stated that Ms Morrissey will have €5,000 for Ms Moloney over the next 12 months.

Mr Whyms said that there “was a massive amount of alcohol in the case” and that 14 hours of drinking triggered Ms Morrissey “grossly overreacting in a disgraceful fashion”.

Garda McLoughlin stated: “Ms Morrissey had been drinking all day. She was out from 12 and drinking until the assault 14 hours later.”

Garda McLoughlin said that Ms Morrissey is a hairdresser and was a friend of the lady whose child was being christened and has no previous convictions.

Garda McLoughlin said that Ms Moloney wasn't part of the Christening party.

In the assault, Ms Moloney suffered two black eyes, sustained a fracture below an eye, couldn’t feel the right side of her face after the assault and had to get her nose reset.

Ms Moloney's aftercare required six separate visits to the hospital.

Eye-witness to the assault in a statement to Gardai, Peter Bailey said that he saw Ms Morrissey punch Ms Moloney a number of times and Ms Moloney didn’t hit back.

Mr Bailey said that he can’t recall what was said between the two before the assault “but it wasn’t out of order”.

Judge Keys told the court that he was flummoxed that an event like this can happen between two women.

The judge stated that to inflict that type of injury and damage is difficult to understand.

Mr Whyms stated that what occurred was completely out of character for Ms Morrissey and she found herself in a situation which got completely out of control in a matter of seconds.

Mr Whyms stated that Ms Morrissey has recently secured new employment at a local hotel and is on the minimum wage but will put aside €100 per week for the compensation payment.