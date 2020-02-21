News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hail, sleet and snow possible this weekend as three weather warnings issued

By Steve Neville
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 06:31 PM

There are three separate weather warning in place for the north-west and west of the country, with two already in effect.

A new status yellow wind warning for Donegal was issued this afternoon.

It will come into effect at 6am on Saturday and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Éireann said: "Southwesterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h possibly higher in exposed coastal areas."

On Thursday, two more yellow warnings were issued by the forecaster, which are currently in place.

A wind warning for Galway and Mayo, as well as Donegal, began at 3am this morning and is in place until 3am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said winds "will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h at times during the period, with gusts of 80 to 95km/h.

They added that there is "a slight risk of localised coastal flooding".

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

That warning came into effect at 3am today and is in place until 3am tomorrow.

Met Éireann said "25 to 35mm of rain expected during the period".

They added: "As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the forecast rainfall may lead to some localised surface and river flooding."

The forecaster has predicted that the weekend will be wet and cold with hail and sleet a possibility.

Tonight, a "band of showery rain in the north will slowly extend southeastwards across the country.

"Some of the showers across the west and north will be heavy and possibly of hail."

Saturday will be cold and see more showers with Met Éireann saying there is a possibility "of hail and sleet in northern areas".

They said: "Winds will be fresh to strong and gusty and west to southwest in direction with gales or strong gales along north and northwest coasts."

Sunday is expected to start cloudy with some mist and drizzle, which will make way for bright and dry periods.

But, by afternoon, the clouds are expected to return and rain will "spread across much of Munster and Connacht by evening time."

Met Éireann said: "The rain will extend nationwide early on Sunday night accompanied by strong southeast winds.

"Some snowfall is possible for a time in Ulster and north Connacht."

