Hail, sleet and snow continuing with yellow warning for three counties

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 07:41 AM

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for three counties.

The warning comes into effect at 9am and is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

It will be in place until 12pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann said "showers of hail, sleet and snow" will continue "throughout Wednesday and early Thursday, leading to icy patches.

"Some snow accumulations over high ground."

A snow and ice warning for the rest of the country is in place until 9am today.

AA Roadwatch have warned motorists to take care in the icy conditions.

They said drivers should "take extra care on all routes, slow down and avoid any harsh manoeuvres in icy conditions and never drive through floodwater unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your car."

Outlook

Wednesday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Met Éireann said the showers "will be mainly a mix of rain, hail and sleet, but a few snow showers are still possible, mainly in parts of the north and northwest."

They added: "Cloud will thicken from Atlantic this afternoon and rain will push into the southwest by evening."

Tonight, there will be patchy rain and sleet. It will be cold with a sharp frost and icy stretches possible.

Thursday will likely be dry and bright with sunny spells.

"Scattered wintry showers will, however, continue to affect the north and northwest, with just isolated showers elsewhere," said Met Éireann.

Friday is set to be a wet day with "outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending countrywide during the morning and lasting on and off for much of the day."

There will be "occasional heavier bursts in the west and south."

Met Éireann said there is "a chance that the rain will fall as sleet with hill snow for a time in the morning in parts of Ulster, but it will soon turn to rain."

They added that "Atlantic driven low pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the weekend" with unsettled conditions persisting.

Hundreds of acres of farmland, along with some homes and businesses, have been affected by flooding this week.

The Office of Public Works is being attacked for failing to take stronger action to prevent flooding.

Liam Farrell's businesses in Carrick-on-Shannon are in danger of being flooded.

He said state bodies have failed to take action after flooding in previous years and that the OPW need to "step up".

