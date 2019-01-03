NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hacker breaks Luas website security demanding a Bitcoin in five days

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Luas website has been hacked, with the tram operator being held to ransom for one Bitcoin.

Luas operators say technicians are working on restoring the website.

Anyone going onto the site this morning has been greeted with a message describing the attack.

It is claimed the hacker emailed the company some time ago saying that there were security holes, with no reply.

The attacker is threatening to publish all data and send emails to users if they refuse to pay one Bitcoin within five days, that is around €3,400.


KEYWORDS

Luashacker

