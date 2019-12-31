News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Gutted is an understatement' - Cork motorsport club destroyed by fire and vandalism

'Gutted is an understatement' - Cork motorsport club destroyed by fire and vandalism
Some of the damage at the motorsport club.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 08:06 PM

A north Cork motorsport club says it is "gutted" by wanton vandalism that saw tens of thousands of euros worth of fire damage caused in an attack in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Trophies, paperwork and a PA system are among the materials destroyed, while vandals also attempted to burn out a number of vehicles but failed.

Mallow Autograss Club, one of just four autograss clubs in the country, was targeted in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Monday, December 30.

Autograss takes place on grass or mud. It is hosted by not-for-profit motorsport clubs.

An unknown number of people are believed to have entered premises rented by the club and set it alight.

A race control building, used to store trophies, paperwork, safety equipment, flags and a PA system, was gutted by fire.

A small hut used to take payment from people as they enter the course and a bathroom were also vandalised.

Some of the damage at the motorsport club.
Some of the damage at the motorsport club.

Two autograss cars stored in a building a short distance away were damaged while being used for joyriding on the track . The vandals attempted to burn these vehicles out but failed.

The club detailed the damage in an emotional post on their Facebook page.

"In the early hours of Monday morning, individuals decided to come into our track and vandalise it. Not just a spin around but to destroy it,” a post on the club’s Facebook page read.


"Gutted is an understatement in how Mallow Autograss are feeling today. Years and years of hard work has been put in by many, many people over the years to get us to where we are today. And all to be destroyed within hours by toe rags."

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí at Kildorrery, Co Cork are investigating criminal damage to a premises at Ballyguyroe, Kildorrery, Co Cork. The gate of the premises appears to have been forced open by a car which was burnt out at the scene. Two on site portacabins were also damaged by fire along with other property.

READ MORE

Lisa Smith released on bail

"The scene was forensically examined by Gardaí and investigations are continuing.

"No arrests have been made."

They have appealed for any witnesses to contact Kildorrery Garda Station on 022 25162, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Some of the damage at the motorsport club.
Some of the damage at the motorsport club.

Mallow Autograss has set up a GoFundMe in the wake of the incident.

"Our members have put their blood, sweat & tears into this venue over the past few years, to make it the fantastic motorsport venue that it is. Looking at the devastation after the fire & demolition of our facilities is so horrifying and very upsetting for our members," they said.


MallowmotorsportMallow Autograss

More in this Section

US firm making blackmail claim obtains injunction to remove information from websiteUS firm making blackmail claim obtains injunction to remove information from website

Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022Irish Water's plans to charge for wasted water on hold until 2022

Talks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housingTalks to convert former seminary and hurling school into new Gaelscoil and housing

15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh15 cars set on fire in arson attack in Armagh


Lifestyle

Moving on from being the mod who fronted bands such as the Lower Third, David Bowie released a strange yet enchanting debut album in 1967, and became something of a folky troubadour in 1969, but ultimately was proving to be something of a one-hit-wonder after ‘Space Oddity’.Tony Visconti: The Man Who Sold The World

Now that we are living in the future,gaming is no longer about ‘consoles’ and ‘controllers’. In the year 2020, we have realised that life itself is a simulation, constructed by humans long gone, who left us to fend for ourselves in the system.Game Tech: 2020 for big game hunters

In 2020, skincare is getting woke, apps will enter our lives and we're bound to see more for men too.The Skin Nerd on 2020 trends: Inclusivity, tech, and sustainability

As we step into a new decade and prepare to look ahead to what 2020 has in store, let's take a style trip down memory lane and the red carpet looks that defined 2019. Carolyn Moore reports.2019 – A Year in Red Carpet Style

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »