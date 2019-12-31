'Gutted is an understatement' - Cork motorsport club destroyed by fire and vandalism

A north Cork motorsport club says it is "gutted" by wanton vandalism that saw tens of thousands of euros worth of fire damage caused in an attack in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Trophies, paperwork and a PA system are among the materials destroyed, while vandals also attempted to burn out a number of vehicles but failed.

Mallow Autograss Club, one of just four autograss clubs in the country, was targeted in the attack, which took place in the early hours of Monday, December 30.

Autograss takes place on grass or mud. It is hosted by not-for-profit motorsport clubs.

An unknown number of people are believed to have entered premises rented by the club and set it alight.

A race control building, used to store trophies, paperwork, safety equipment, flags and a PA system, was gutted by fire.

A small hut used to take payment from people as they enter the course and a bathroom were also vandalised.

Two autograss cars stored in a building a short distance away were damaged while being used for joyriding on the track . The vandals attempted to burn these vehicles out but failed.

The club detailed the damage in an emotional post on their Facebook page.

"In the early hours of Monday morning, individuals decided to come into our track and vandalise it. Not just a spin around but to destroy it,” a post on the club’s Facebook page read.





"Gutted is an understatement in how Mallow Autograss are feeling today. Years and years of hard work has been put in by many, many people over the years to get us to where we are today. And all to be destroyed within hours by toe rags."

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí at Kildorrery, Co Cork are investigating criminal damage to a premises at Ballyguyroe, Kildorrery, Co Cork. The gate of the premises appears to have been forced open by a car which was burnt out at the scene. Two on site portacabins were also damaged by fire along with other property.

"The scene was forensically examined by Gardaí and investigations are continuing.

"No arrests have been made."

They have appealed for any witnesses to contact Kildorrery Garda Station on 022 25162, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mallow Autograss has set up a GoFundMe in the wake of the incident.

"Our members have put their blood, sweat & tears into this venue over the past few years, to make it the fantastic motorsport venue that it is. Looking at the devastation after the fire & demolition of our facilities is so horrifying and very upsetting for our members," they said.