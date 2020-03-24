Gurranabraher man charged with possession of pistol and ammo

A 40-year-old man was arrested and brought before Cork District Court charged with having a pistol and ammunition in a housing estate in Cork city in the early hours of Monday.

Jonathan O’Sullivan, of 55, Barrett’s Buildings, Gurranabraher, Cork, was arrested by Garda Keith Shier and charged with two counts — namely having a firearm and having ammunition.

There was no application for bail by O’Sullivan on his first appearance at Cork District Court yesterday.

However, solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the defendant’s solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, will apply for bail for O’Sullivan on the next court appearance. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until March 31.

The firearm charge states: “On March 23 at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, in the District Court area of Cork city, he did have in his possession a firearm, to wit, a black .380 ACP calibre Grand Power model G9A automatic pistol in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he had not got it in your possession for a lawful purpose,” contrary to the Firearms Act as amended by the Criminal Justice Act.

The wording on the second charge is similar but refers to a single round of ammunition, namely a .380 ACP calibre round, contrary to the same legislation.

Garda Shier testified yesterday he arrested the accused at 2am on March 23 and charged him with the two offences.

“I cautioned him and asked if had anything to say and he made no reply to both charges,” he said.

Sgt Gearóid Davis told the court there was an objection to the accused being granted bail.

Mr Kelleher said the accused is not working and is in receipt of a disability payment. Mr Cuddigan was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

The defendant wore a grey tracksuit in court yesterday.

The court appearance followed an investigation at around 1.30am on Monday when gardaí got a report of a suspicious car in the Knocknaheeny area.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station patrolled the area and found a car matching the description. The car was searched and gardaí discovered a suspected handgun, which was sent for analysis, and the car was also found to have false registration plates.

At Mayfield Garda Station, Superintendent Michael Comyns of the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork City said: “I want to thank the members of the public who called us when they spotted something they didn’t think was normal. The community should be commended for their actions and as a result, we have possibly saved a life here.”