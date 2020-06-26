News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Guns and cash seized by Limerick gardaí investigating dissident Republicans

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 08:54 PM

Two guns and a significant amount of cash have been seized in Co Limerick.

The discovery was made during two searches in the county today as part of efforts to combat the activities of dissident Republicans.

Documentation was also recovered by the Special Detective Unit with the help of local gardaí.

They arrested a man in his 50s who is being questioned in a garda station in the west of the country.

"As part of ongoing operations by the Special Detective Unit (SDU) to combat the activities of Dissident Republicans, two searches were carried out in the Limerick area today, with the assistance of local gardaí," a spokesperson for the force said.

"During the course of the searches two handguns, documentation and a significant amount of cash was seized," they added.

