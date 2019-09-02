Gunman shot at marked Garda car in Coolock

Gardaí are following up intelligence leads in a bid to identify gunmen who shot at a marked Garda vehicle in north Dublin, hitting the driver’s door.

While neither of the gardaí — a sergeant and a garda — were injured, senior sources said possible consequences of the shooting could have been “shockingly serious”.

The marked Garda van was on patrol in the Darndale area of Coolock at around 11.20pm last Thursday when it was involved in an incident with a suspect car in Buttercup Park.

A Garda statement said: “A loud noise was heard before the car took off from gardaí across a nearby field in the direction of the Malahide Rd.”

Neither garda was injured and it was only later, when information came into the station that a gun may have been fired, that the van was examined.

Two bullet marks were found in the driver’s door and a full examination ordered. The weapon used was thought to have been a small firearm, low calibre, as neither bullet is thought to have penetrated the door.

A senior garda said: “I think what you are talking about here are people who think there are no consequences for their actions, but we will be setting out very much there will be.”

Sources said a significant amount of policing resources have gone into Darndale in recent years, particularly since the murder of Jordan Davis last May.

As well as extra gardaí on patrol, the Armed Support Unit has been brought in.

Gardaí are dealing with several local feuds.

Garda units made a drug seizure in the area on August 20 and last July, two loaded firearms were recovered in what was an intercepted assassination bid.

“We’re not sure what the reason is behind the shooting,” said a Garda source.

“It could be bravado; the drug game has empowered them. It could be to send out a message.

“We have upset people with our investigations and presence.”