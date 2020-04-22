News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gun seized by Limerick gardaí investigating organised crime

Gun seized by Limerick gardaí investigating organised crime
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 08:07 PM

Gardaí have seized a suspected handgun following searches in Co Limerick today.

As part of the search, they also seized pepper spray, over €2,000 in cash, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone Garda Stations carried out the searches tackling organised crime.

"As part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, gardaí carried out a number of searches of properties and public ground in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of Co Limerick," a garda spokesperson said.

The suspected firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis, they added.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

Could this be the future of post-pandemic flying?

More on this topic

Viagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spreadViagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spread

Gardai appeal after video emerges showing man being struck by car in LimerickGardai appeal after video emerges showing man being struck by car in Limerick

Witness appeal after horse injured in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race Witness appeal after horse injured in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race

Gardaí: No foul play after woman’s body discovered in LimerickGardaí: No foul play after woman’s body discovered in Limerick


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictionsGardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month


Lifestyle

Have a read of the much anticipated debut by Naoise Dolan, and enjoy something feelgood thanks to Clare Pooley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Take time to appreciate the joy of nature despite the constraints of the coronavirus restrictions.Life on the inside: 10 birds to spot from your window

An early 19th-century Irish walnut side table from a private collection in Connecticut is one of a number of Irish pieces at an online sale running at Sotheby's until today.Antiques: Irish table among highlights of New York sale

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »