Gun seized by Limerick gardaí investigating organised crime

Gardaí have seized a suspected handgun following searches in Co Limerick today.

As part of the search, they also seized pepper spray, over €2,000 in cash, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone Garda Stations carried out the searches tackling organised crime.

"As part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, gardaí carried out a number of searches of properties and public ground in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of Co Limerick," a garda spokesperson said.

The suspected firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis, they added.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.