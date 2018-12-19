NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Guidelines issued to GPs ahead of abortion laws coming into effect

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 05:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Clinical guidelines have been issued to doctors ahead of new abortion laws coming into effect in January.

GPs will be able to provide terminations via medication for women who are under nine weeks pregnant.

A pregnant woman between nine and 12 weeks will have to go to hospital for the service.

A 24-hour helpline will be in operation to advise women on their options and where the service is available.

READ MORE: Low-emission buses being trialled in Cork and Dublin

Dr Tony Cox from the Irish College of General Practitioners said it is important the public knows it is an opt-in service for GPs.

“The 24-hour helpline, and communications campaign, will help women access a community provider who can offer the service, but we need further clarity on a number of issues,” Dr Cox said.

“It is essential that the public know that this is an opt-in service for GPs, i.e. only those doctors who plan to provide the service will be contracted to do so.”

No doctor is obliged to provide the service if they do not wish to do so.


KEYWORDS

Abortion

Related Articles

Death threats won't stop Jodi Picoult taking on difficult subjects

Anti-abortion campaign returns to Scottish court over home terminations

Timeframe for abortion services introduction unrealistic, says leading foetal medicine doctor

Abortion services available from January 1, but will be limited, Harris admits

More in this Section

Autism charity condemns 'shocking' ASTI advice to postpone meeting students' needs

Gardaí issue photos of stolen mobiles after arresting three men in Dublin

Shock as ferry route to France cancelled

Gardaí investigate attempted carjacking near Phoenix Park


Lifestyle

How to know when your cold is something more serious

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »