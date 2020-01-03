Gsoc probes garda’s claims of pub law abuses

By Michael Clifford and Neil Michael

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating claims from a garda about systemic abuse of the licensing laws and intimidation of members of the force.

The investigation was launched after Gsoc examined the claims made in a protected disclosure by a serving Munster-based garda.

The allegations are separately being investigated by the gardaí.

In the last week, the garda posted details of his claims on online.

The claims include:

A group of gardaí in the area were known as ‘the army council’ and effectively controlled law enforcement due to loose supervision of them;

Some publicans were allowed to systemically abuse the licensing laws by serving after hours and in a number of instances, not receiving any exemption for late opening hours;

A number of hostelries were serving alcohol without having acquired a proper licence;

Gardaí were offered gifts from business interests that were effectively bribes;

When this garda and others raised concerns about the activity, they were bullied and intimidated.

The garda’s claims date from 2012 and have already been the subject of an internal garda inquiry.

The Irish Examiner understands the outcome of that inquiry was that some rules were not observed but no member, senior or junior, was deemed to have acted illegally or in a manner that would attract a serious sanction.

The garda, who describes himself as a whistleblower, is on sick leave. He has been officially deemed unfit for work due to ongoing health issues, although he disputes his capacity to go back to work.

In the interim, he has undertaken further education and acquired a masters degree.

In his blog post, the garda states that he contemplated suicide two years ago as a result of the fallout from the whole episode.

He wrote: “19 members of An Garda Siochana have taken their own lives between 2018 and 2020.

This has happened during the watch of the new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. I should have made that number of suicides an even 20 on the 12th of January 2018, were it not [fate] having other plans for me.

Sources familiar with the case have told the Irish Examiner that the garda posted the blog because he is extremely frustrated at what he regards as the failure on the part of Gsoc to progress its investigation.

In response to queries, Gsoc said it does not comment on whether any investigations are ongoing.

A garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on correspondence from private individuals.”