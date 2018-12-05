NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
GSOC probes footage of Longford shooting

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 05:00 AM
By Joe Leogue

Video footage has emerged online of an incident under investigation by the Garda watchdog, during which a man was shot in the leg.

It follows confirmation that the Garda Ombudsman is investigating an incident in Longford which took place on Monday evening.

The footage, recorded by a woman at the scene, shows a struggle at the door of a vehicle involving two men, one of whom is brandishing a pistol.

This man is grabbed by the tie, and he orders the man to release him before shooting downwards towards his assailant.

The woman is then heard screaming before the video ends.

An Garda Síochána has said it cannot comment on the matter due to the investigation but said that the shooting occurred when gardaí attended an incident in Granard, Co Longford, as part of an ongoing incident.

During the course of this incident an official Garda firearm was discharged. As this incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, An Garda Síochána are not in a position to comment further,” said the Garda Press Office.

GSOC said it sent investigators to the scene.

““GSOC received a referral (under section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005) from gardaí in Granard about an incident in which an official garda firearm was discharged,” said a spokesperson.

“We understand a male received an injury.”


KEYWORDS

GSOCLongfordShootingGardaí

