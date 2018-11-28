GSOC investigating after man killed and garda injured in Monaghan crash

Update - 2pm: The Garda Ombudsman is to launch an investigation after a man was killed and a garda was injured following a road collision in Monaghan last night.

The scene of the fatal accident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Gardaí referred the matter to GSOC after the incident in Castleblayney which began with the garda stopping a man driving an Audi at the garda station in the town.

The motorist then drove off, dragging the garda along with him for roughly 500 metres before crashing into a Skoda on Main Street.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Skoda was killed in the collision while the garda was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with facial, head and leg injuries.

GSOC have deployed a team of investigators to the scene and an examination of the incident continues.

Under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, an independent investigation can be carried out "of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person".

The investigation into the incident continues to be carried out by An Garda Síochána.

Earlier: Man, 40s, killed after collision in Monaghan

A man in his 40s has died and a Garda has been injured following a collision in Co Monaghan overnight.

The crash involving two cars occurred on Main Street in Castleblayney at around 11.30pm.

Shortly before the incident, a garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 in the town, but when the man drove off the garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia.

The driver of the Skoda was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man struck by lorry in Tipperary

The Garda, who's in his late 20s is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

The Main Street is closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners attend the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí.

Digital Desk