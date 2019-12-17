News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

GSOC investigate deaths of man and woman after 'gardaí interact with car' before crash

GSOC investigate deaths of man and woman after 'gardaí interact with car' before crash
Tallaght University Hospital.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:48 AM

A man and woman have been killed in a crash in South Dublin.

It happened at around 1.30am this morning when a car collided with a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham.

Their bodies have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road has since been reopened.

GSOC has confirmed it is investigating the incident as the the victims interacted with officers shortly before their vehicle left the road.

In a statement, GSOC said they "can confirm that the incident was referred to GSOC under s.102 of the Garda Siochana Act and that GSOC is conducting an examination".

RTE News has reported that two Garda patrol cars came across the car just minutes before the crash.

It was reportedly seen by gardaí at traffic lights on the Butterfield Avenue before it sped off.

A second patrol car then came across it and followed, before coming upon the crash site.

Part of its boot landed in a garden while another part of it broke a wall and ended up in another garden around 20 yards away.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 - 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Thirty senior gardaí targeted for early retirement next year

More on this topic

Man dies in Cork car crashMan dies in Cork car crash

Kilkenny crash leaves woman in critical condition in hospitalKilkenny crash leaves woman in critical condition in hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collisionGardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collision

Gardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accidentGardaí investigate after teenage motorcyclist dies in accident


road accidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ documentary delves into the fascinating life of arts patron and Guinness heir,the late Garech Browne, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.New documentary delves into the life of Guinness heir Garech Browne

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »