GSOC investigate deaths of man and woman after 'gardaí interact with car' before crash

A man and woman have been killed in a crash in South Dublin.

It happened at around 1.30am this morning when a car collided with a lamppost on Butterfield Avenue in Rathfarnham.

Their bodies have been removed to Tallaght University Hospital.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene and the road has since been reopened.

GSOC has confirmed it is investigating the incident as the the victims interacted with officers shortly before their vehicle left the road.

In a statement, GSOC said they "can confirm that the incident was referred to GSOC under s.102 of the Garda Siochana Act and that GSOC is conducting an examination".

RTE News has reported that two Garda patrol cars came across the car just minutes before the crash.

It was reportedly seen by gardaí at traffic lights on the Butterfield Avenue before it sped off.

A second patrol car then came across it and followed, before coming upon the crash site.

It is understood the majority of the damage to the vehicle was on the passenger side. What appears to be the boot of the vehicle is in the garden of a house next to where it happened.

Part of its boot landed in a garden while another part of it broke a wall and ended up in another garden around 20 yards away.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Tallaght on 01 - 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.