NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

GSOC investigate after man injured and dog killed in Garda shooting incident

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 06:41 AM

GSOC is investigating after a man was injured and a dog killed during an incident in Granard in County Longford yesterday.

A Garda firearm was discharged after Gardai attended an incident in the town at around 5pm.

A local man has been treated in hospital for minor injuries which are not said to be life-threatening.

The shooting incident took place before 6pm last night at a house between Edgeworthstown and Granard.

The scene has been sealed off and GSOC are expected to continue their inquiries later today.


KEYWORDS

GSOCGardaLongford

More in this Section

Beefed-up powers for crime watchdog

‘Overwhelming’ new home offers for loyal dogs

Model Two hospitals ‘can do more’ for patients, says Harris

GPs: Huge amount to be done by abortion deadline


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Check your home before severe storms hit

Charity.com: In a cashless society, technology could help the homeless

Live music review: Lauryn Hill at the 3Arena

Difficult issues around a parent with dementia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »