GSOC investigate after man injured and dog killed in Garda shooting incident

GSOC is investigating after a man was injured and a dog killed during an incident in Granard in County Longford yesterday.

A Garda firearm was discharged after Gardai attended an incident in the town at around 5pm.

A local man has been treated in hospital for minor injuries which are not said to be life-threatening.

The shooting incident took place before 6pm last night at a house between Edgeworthstown and Granard.

The scene has been sealed off and GSOC are expected to continue their inquiries later today.