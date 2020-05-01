Gsoc gets more than 70 complaints over Covid-19 enforcement by gardaí

The Garda Ombudsman has received more than 70 complaints about the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

Some relate to gardaí not wearing masks or gloves.

Gsoc said, to date, more than 70 complaints have been received from the public about Garda enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

About a third of them allege gardaí were not observing social-distancing rules, or were not wearing gloves or masks.

Some people complained gardaí were rude or abrupt at a checkpoint.

There were complaints about people being told to go home when they said they were going beyond the 2 kilometre limit to go to the shop.

Gsoc said it believes by sharing some details of the complaints immediately, it will alert gardaí to concerns emerging from the public.

It also says it will allow Garda management to address issues as they arise.