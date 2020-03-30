Growing interest in government of national unity 'behind the scenes', says Ryan

- with reporting from Digital Desk staff

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said that “behind the scenes” there is growing interest in a government of national unity.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that the current approach “is working” and that “it’s not as if we have to form a new government this week.”

Behind the scenes he had been working to see if it was feasible to form a national unity government. It was the right thing to pursue, he said.

Such a government would be able to provide stable government, he added.

Mr Ryan pointed out that what had happened in the Dáil in the past week had effectively been a form of national unity and emergency legislation had been passed swiftly.

“That served us well.”

The first priority in any programme for government would have to be to protect and ensure sufficient resources for the health service “to save lives.”

“I don’t see any dissension from other parties.”

The Green Party wanted “to get in and help”.

Irish people do well acting collectively and the political system represented that, he said. It was right for the Green Party to push the door on a national unity government.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he is hopeful a new government can be formed within the next three weeks.

He has confirmed talks are continuing between his party and Fine Gael, with a view to an economic recovery following the pandemic.

They will need a third group to sign up before they can make up the numbers they need.

He would not be drawn on whether the position of Taoiseach will be rotated, and if so, who would take it first.

“In my view we have to focus on the policy agenda first and get that right,” said the Cork TD.

“We have an understanding. We did discuss these issues.

“And I think the important thing is for the parties to continue with it to see can we get a programme for government agreed within the next two weeks.

“Can we, critically, also get others on board who would subscribe or add to or have an input into that programme for government.”