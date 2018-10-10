Grow-your-own cannabis accused ‘did not want to buy drugs on street’

By Liam Heylin

A Polish man who was never in trouble with the gardaí did not want to buy cannabis on the street — so he decided to grow his own.

Detective Garda John Sheedy called to the home of Dariusz Grycz, aged 34, of 24 Ferryview, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, on March 21, 2017.

Inspector John Deasy said yesterday that seven cannabis plants were found in a tent in an upstairs bedroom. He said the potential street value was €4,900. However, the inspector accepted that the plants were at a growing stage when discovered.

As well as the plants being cultivated, three small quantities of cannabis herb were found elsewhere in the house. These quantities were deemed to have been suitable for personal use.

“He admitted cultivation of the plants for personal use for himself and [one other person],” said Insp Deasy.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said there had been full cooperation from the accused.

“There were no tick-lists or weighing scales or any of that carry-on found during the search,” said Mr Burke.

“He bought 10 seeds in The Funky Skunk shop. He planted seven of them and it had taken three months to grow. He did not want to be going down the street buying cannabis and he decided to grow it himself.”

Mr Burke said the accused was working full-time and did not make any difficulty whatsoever for the prosecution of the case.

While he was initially charged with possession of cannabis, cultivation of the drug, and having it for the purpose of sale or supply, that third charge was withdrawn by the prosecution yesterday. The defendant then pleaded guilty to the possession and cultivation charges.

Judge Con O’Leary imposed fines of €150 and €100 respectively on the charges.